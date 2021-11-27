"Should I tell?" Ravindra Jadeja asks CSK ahead of IPL 2022 retentions

Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dropped a subtle hint on Twitter that may have all but confirmed his retention by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With the deadline for franchises to announce their player retentions looming soon, teams are believed to be finalizing deals with a number of their players. Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are believed to be looking to keep hold of Ravindra Jadeja as one of their retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Ravindra Jadeja and CSK's cryptic Twitter conversation sparks rumours

A light-hearted banter between the official Twitter handles of CSK and Ravindra Jadeja may have just pointed towards confirmation of the same. Earlier on Friday (November 26), CSK put out a tweet asking its fans to pick their favorite four players to be retained.

In response to this tweet, Ravindra Jadeja posed a question that read:

"Should i tell?" (followed by three emojis)

Take a look at the tweet by Ravindra Jadeja below:

The admin of CSK's Twitter handle responded to it as well, saying:

If this light-hearted conversation is anything to go by, the inevitable retention of Ravindra Jadeja by CSK looks to be a certainty. Jadeja has been one of CSK's most valuable players over the years and also played a pivotal role across dimensions to help CSK lift their fourth IPL title earlier this year.

IPL sides to announce their retentions by November 30

November 30 has been set as the deadline for the eight existing IPL franchises to announce their player retentions ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 season. A maximum of four retentions have been granted to the existing teams including a maximum of three Indian players.

A report on ESPNCricinfo suggests that the Chennai Super Kings are set to retain skipper MS Dhoni, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK's overseas retention remains an unanswered question, even according to conjecture.

MS Dhoni with the IPL trophy

CSK lifted their fourth IPL title, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 in October. South African opener Faf du Plessis was named the Player of the Match for his

Edited by Rohit Mishra