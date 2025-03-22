RCB fans express love for their team on top of a towering structure ahead of IPL 2025 opening match vs KKR [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans recently expressed adoration for their favorite franchise from the top of a towering structure ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two franchises will lock horns tonight (March 22) in the opening match of the season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR are the defending champions, while the Royal Challengers finished at number four on the points table at the end of the league stage in 2024. The Bengaluru side then suffered a loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator to exit the tournament.

An X user shared a video on social media to give a glimpse of RCB fans' actions ahead of IPL 2025. In it, a couple of fans can be seen flaunting Royal Challengers Bengaluru jerseys after climbing on top of a towering structure.

You can watch the video below:

RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Do you think RCB can win the trophy this year? Let us know your predictions for IPL 2025 in the comments section.

