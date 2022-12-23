Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane is all set to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The four-time champions roped in Rahane at his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Soon after the signing, CSK shared a video on their social media handles featuring the right-handed batter.

In the video, Rahane shared his excitement after being picked by the Chennai-based franchise. He mentioned that he looks forward to playing at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and learning from his teammates during his stint.

Expressing his delight, Rahane said:

"Hello to all CSK fans. I am really happy and excited to join CSK family and look forward to learn from each and every player. To all the fans, your support has been amazing for so many years, and it really means a lot to the team. Personally, I am really excited to play in Chennai and Chepauk. Thank you so much for your support. Cheers!"

Notably, Ajinkya Rahane was CSK's first purchase at the mini-auction. The franchise was quick to raise the paddle for the seasoned campaigner. Luckily for them, no other team showed interest in the senior batter, and they were able to seal the deal without any competition.

The 34-year-old was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022. However, it proved to be a below-par season for him as he finished with 133 runs in seven outings at an average of 19 and a dismal strike rate of 103.91.

Ajinkya Rahane has showcased stellar form in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

After losing his place in the Test team, the former Indian vice-captain will be aiming to pile up big runs in domestic cricket to get back into the selection reckoning.

The elegant batter is the captain of the Mumbai team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The player looked impressive during his team's opening fixture against Andhra, scoring 44 runs in the first innings.

He delivered with the bat in the ensuing clash as well with a spectacular 204-run knock in 261 balls against Hyderabad. Having secured comprehensive wins in their first two games, Mumbai currently occupy the top spot in Elite Group B with 13 points to their name.

The batter will next be seen in action against Saurashtra. Mumbai will take on Saurashtra in their third fixture of the red-ball competition. The match will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex, starting on Tuesday, December 27.

