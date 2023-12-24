"Red-ball cricket is still top of the tree for me" - Mitchell Starc unfazed by windfall in IPL 2024 auction

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has revealed that playing Test cricket is still the top priority for him despite the recent IPL windfall. The left-arm speedster had given up the lucrative T20 league in the last few years mainly to spend time with his wife Alyssa Healy, who has a busy international schedule of her own.

Starc shattered IPL auction records to become the costliest player in history as the Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out ₹24.75 crore after an intense bidding war with three other franchises. The 33-year-old beat fellow Aussie pacer Pat Cummins, who bagged a sum of ₹20.50 crore from the SunRisers Hyderabad only an hour earlier.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, Starc said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"I’ve always prioritised Test cricket and international cricket, and it’s hard enough juggling one schedule, let alone when there are two schedules [wife Alyssa’s career] in the relationship. I’ve always spent that time away from cricket with Alyssa or with family and recharging my body for being as fit and ready for Australian cricket. Red-ball cricket is still top of the tree for me, my body will probably let me know about Test cricket before I want it to."

He added that the quality of cricket in the IPL will help prepare him for the T20 World Cup soon after.

"As I’ve said before, the money is certainly nice, and it is this year, but I’ve always prioritised international cricket and I think it has helped my game," he said. "It’s a nice lead into the T20 World Cup next year with the IPL and quality of cricket that tournament presents."

The New South Welshman had previously turned out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has a decent record. In 27 matches, he has claimed 34 scalps at 20.38.

"I’ve got 5 or 6 Test matches to focus on" - Mitchell Starc

Starc also stated that his focus for the time being was on Test cricket, especially the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

"The auction has happened, but it’s not April, so I’ve got five or six Test matches to focus on," he said. "The Boxing Day Test is special, we follow, for the Sydney-based guys, with a home Test as well. For me, it’s another chance to play a Boxing Day Test, perform well and another chance to win a series."

Australia lead the three-match series against Pakistan after winning the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

