"Redemptionpaglu"- Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan hits blistering ton in SRH vs RR match of IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan stole the show with his batting exploits in the Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. The southpaw hit his maiden IPL century, remaining unbeaten on 106 off just 47 balls.

After being asked to bat first, SRH were 45/1 in 3.1 overs when Kishan walked out to bat. The left-handed batter took the RR bowlers to the cleaners, hitting 11 fours and six maximums during his entertaining knock.

The 26-year-old didn't even spare ace speedster Jofra Archer, hitting three sixes off him in the 13th over. The swashbuckling batter silenced his critics with his quickfire century.

From losing the BCCI's central contract to being released by Mumbai Indians (MI), Kishan was under significant pressure ahead of IPL 2025. He made a strong statement in his first outing for SRH and silenced his naysayers in some style.

Ishan Kishan earned widespread praise on social media for his fantastic SRH debut. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Ishan Kishan’s journey is pure inspiration! From being removed from the BCCI contract to a stunning IPL century on SRH debut. what a comeback," wrote a fan.

"The whole of Bihar, the whole of Hyderabad, the whole of India must be proud of Ishan Kishan today. This is the beast we were waiting for, this is the Ishan Kishan we wanted to see," commented another.

"Ishan Kishan—dropped from ODIs, Tests & T20Is despite performances. Mumbai Indians let him go after one bad season. Out of Indian team for more than a year, yet he never gave up. First game for a new franchise, and he responds with a century," chimed in yet another.

"-No Attitude -No Unnecessary Aggression -No Bcci Central Contract -Pure Talent -Grinded Hard in Domestic. The Mad Man Ishan Kishan is Back," remarked a fan.

"Who thought in a team of batting monsters Ishan Kishan will be the biggest one. Crazy hitting," posted another.

"#IshanKishan was cornered by the selectors for reasons best known to them. But what Kishan’s hundred today has sent a very strong message - Ishan Kishan 2.0 is even bolder and better. Absolute BEAST of an innings," wrote a fan.

Kishan's unbeaten ton helped SRH finish at 286/6 in 20 overs. They registered the second-highest total in the league's history. For RR, Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana bagged two scalps.

"The captain is giving lot of freedom" - Ishan Kishan on SRH's fearless batting approach

Speaking at a mid-inning interview, Ishan Kishan acknowledged skipper Pat Cummins' role in SRH's attacking approach with the bat. He stated that the captain has given a lot of freedom to the players, allowing them to play fearless cricket.

Kishan pointed out that opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the innings with his quick-fire 24-run knock in 11 balls. He said:

"Feels good, I was hoping to do well and worked out. Team is doing well, environment is brilliant. Just want to get few more innings for the team. The captain is giving lot of freedom, if you get out early or get runs, just about putting in the effort that matters.

"When Abhishek started the innings like that, it gave confidence for us and the kind of start we got, the foundation was set. The pitch was good, and that worked out for us. We need to very much on point when we come out. Rajasthan batters are good too, but we shouldn't panic, bowl according to the plans."

SRH were off to a great start with the ball as well in the clash. Pacer Simarjeet Singh dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag in the second over of the run chase.

