Rinku Singh finishes the chase in style with a six against Ravindra Jadeja during KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Chennai [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh hit a massive six to finish the match in style on Friday (April 11) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium. It was a one-sided match as KKR dominated across departments to bag a commanding eight-wicket win in the IPL 2025.

Sunil Narine (3/13), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22), and Harshit Rana (2/16) set things up for the Knight Riders in the first innings with a sensational bowling display to restrict CSK to a paltry total of 103/9.

Narine also chipped in with a blazing knock of 44 (18) in the second innings to lay down a platform for a quick chase. KKR scaled down the target in just 10.1 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) at the crease. Rinku finished the game on a high note with a six against a full delivery off Ravindra Jadeja.

You can watch the match-winning six of Rinku Singh here.

Having won three out of six matches, KKR are now third on the points table. With one win in six outings, CSK are still ninth.

"Really happy with all the bowlers today"- Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's clinical win vs CSK in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed satisfaction with the performance of the bowling unit. Reflecting on the win, he said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We had our plans. I played here for the last two years, Moeen Ali too and DJ Bravo has been a big name here. We executed our plans well, I must say! But, can't give anything away here now with so many matches still left! I thought that the wicket will play better, but I don't want to take anything away from our bowlers. Really happy with all the bowlers today!"

Rahane added:

"I'm enjoying my cricket, enjoying my batting. I've worked hard, and am keeping it simple. We didn't think about the net run rate initially, but as we went along, we pressed the accelerator. We are bound to lose a few matches, but we will like to win more matches on the go now. The boys are putting in the hard yards."

The Knight Riders will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 15) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

