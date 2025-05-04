Riyan Parag whacks 6 consecutive sixes, smashes car with one of them in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali to the cleaners in the IPL 2025 game on Sunday (May 4) at the Eden Gardens. With the right-handed batter clobbering five sixes in an over against Moeen, one of those hit the car that was placed beyond the boundary line.

The moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings when Moeen came on for his second. With the visiting side needing 105 runs only off 48 deliveries, the Royals arguably needed fireworks from Parag or Shimron Hetmyer.

After Hetmyer took a single, Parag started the carnage by smashing the next three deliveries for a six, two of which went over square leg region. The second-last ball went over long-on and almost damaged the car, followed by going over long-off in the final delivery. The following over saw the 23-year-old hammer one more maximum against Varun Chakaravarthy. The sensational Parag ended his brilliant innings five runs short of a hundred.

Watch the clip here and below:

Moeen had notably been wonderful in his first two overs, giving away only 11 runs. The former England cricketer struck in his first over to dismiss Kunal Rathore and followed it up by halting Yashasvi Jaiswal's assault just when the left-hander looked to cut loose.

"Probably a miscalculation from my side" - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag. (Image Credits: IPL X)

The Assam-born cricketer, who was dismissed on 95 to leave the Royals needing 33 off the last 14 deliveries, took responsibility for the loss and felt he should have finished the game when there was an opportunity. The youngster said at the post-game presentation, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I was just too sad about myself getting out. Probably a miscalculation from my side, I should have finished it. I think we could have found better options in the last six overs. I think they were 120 or 130 and our spinners did really well and maybe we could have cut down their runs, but the game was in our hands. We should have finished this."

Andre Russell earned the Player of the Match for his 25-ball 57 to propel the Knight Riders to 206 in 20 overs as the defending champions eventually sneaked out a one-run win. The Royals have two more matches left in the season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

