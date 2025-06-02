RJ Mahvash poses in joy after Punjab Kings' triumph in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

RJ Mahvash posed in joy after Punjab Kings (PBKS) triumphed in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams played the second qualifier of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

PBKS won the toss and opted to field. However, the game began later than usual due to a significant rain delay. Mumbai, on the back of a solid effort, posted a challenging total of 203/6 on the board.

Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87, Punjab put up a spirited effort and chased the total down in just 19 overs with five wickets to spare, storming their way into the final.

RJ Mahvash, who was present at the stadium for the game, posed in joy as she stood on the ground after the match. She can be seen wearing a white top with denim shorts and shoes. As a photographer from the PBKS media team approached her, she posed for a picture. Co-owner Preity Zinta, along with a few others, was also seen around her on the ground.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

Will Shreyas Iyer guide PBKS to their maiden IPL title?

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in magnificent form with the bat this IPL season. He has notched up 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries, including his brilliant knock in the second qualifier.

Punjab topped the table but lost the first qualifier to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They will now face RCB once again in the final, in what will be a rematch of the first qualifier.

RCB had trashed Punjab by eight wickets in a one-sided victory to advance to the final. Shreyas Iyer will be keen to avenge the loss and lead his team to the title. Notably, both teams have not won the IPL title ever before, making this a cracking final as the tournament will have a new winner. The final is set to be played on Tuesday, May 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

