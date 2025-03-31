"Rohit is controlling everything in the match sitting in dugout" - Top 10 funny memes as MI bundle out KKR for 116 in IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are squaring off in match 12 of IPL 2025 today (March 31) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

KKR got off to a poor start as they lost both openers, Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock, with just two runs on the scoreboard in 1.1 overs. The defending champions never recovered after that, as their batters kept playing aggressively, which resulted in regular wickets for the hosts.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26), Manish Pandey (19), Rinku Singh (17), and Ramandeep Singh (22) got starts, but none of them could convert into a big one as KKR got all out for 116 in just 16.2 overs. Debutant Ashwani Kumar stole the show for MI in the bowling department by picking up four wickets.

Fans enjoyed the MI bowlers' dominant performance against KKR's batting unit in the first innings of Monday's IPL 2025 match. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes:

"Pressure was there but the team never allowed me to take the pressure" - Ashwani Kumar after his 4-wicket haul in 1st innings of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

During the mid-innings break, MI pacer Ashwani Kumar reflected on his sensational spell and feelings before making his IPL debut tonight.

He said:

"It's a massive feeling, the pressure was there but the team never allowed me to take the pressure. I just had one banana, had some pressure so didn't have anything for lunch to be honest. The captain asked me to enjoy my debut game."

He continued:

"The captain had some role, he asked me to bowl short at the body but the situation was such that he swung hard and lost his wicket. Everyone in my village was waiting for my opportunity and glad that it came out the way it did in the end."

At the time of writing, the Mumbai Indians reached 42/0 in four overs in the chase of 117.

