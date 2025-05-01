Rohit Sharma allowed to take DRS despite timer running out in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star opening batter Rohit Sharma opting for DRS in the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday (May 1) sparked a bit of controversy as he was allowed to take it despite the timer running out. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the third umpire sent the decision upstairs to review despite the clock showing 0.
The incident occurred in the second over of the innings as Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag brought on left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi to bowl it. Although the right-hander played a pull shot in the third delivery of the over, the Afghanistan cricketer had trapped him lbw in the very next ball. With Mumbai Indians opting for a DRS, ball-tracking indicated that it was pitching outside leg and Rohit breathed a sigh of relief.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the video here as the veteran signals for DRS after the timer runs out:
The former Mumbai Indians skipper had struggled in the first six matches of the tournament, registering a best score of 26. However, he fired explosive half-centuries against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but managed only 12 in the following match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on a century stand against Rajasthan Royals
Meanwhile, the opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton have passed 100 after Royals skipper Riyan Parag put the visiting side into bat. Both batters have also passed fifty and are keeping the five-time champions on track for a massive total.
Mumbai Indians are currently on a five-match winning streak and are looking strong contenders for the trophy despite starting the season with successive defeats. The Royals, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory and losing on Thursday will end their playoff hopes.
The inaugural IPL champions' playoff hopes reignited after a commanding eight-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans as Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered a 38-ball 101 while chasing 210.
