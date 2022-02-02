Rohit Sharma shares his excitement about leading India in ODIs via an Instagram post

Rohit Sharma is all set for his first-ever ODI assignment as full-time Team India skipper after taking over the reins from Virat Kohli.

The Men in Blue will be up against the visiting West Indies side in a three-match ODI series before the shorter format series kicks off. The ODI series, which is set to be played at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, begins on February 6th.

Players from both teams have arrived at the city of Ahmedabad for the three ODI fixtures which will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

Rohit Sharma, who has taken over as Team India's limited-overs skipper, has already had a wonderful start to his T20 tenure. He guided the team to a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against the 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand at home in November 2021.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side outplayed the Kiwis in all three matches played at Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata, thereby claiming the series 3-0. The Mumbai Indians skipper will be looking to make a similar start to his ODI captaincy as well when India take on the West Indies in the upcoming series.

'Can't wait to get started' - Rohit Sharma

Team India's new ODI skipper is all set and pumped-up to lead his side in the three-match ODIs against the West Indies. He shared his excitement via an Instagram post with a caption that read:

"Can’t wait to get started…."

Here is the 34-year-old's post:

West Indies would like to maintain their winning momentum against India. They defeated the number one ranked T20I side, England, in the just concluded five-match T20I series at home.

Meanwhile, India, who are looking for a fresh chapter under skipper Rohit Sharma. They are looking to make the most out of this series in their quest to build a strong, balanced team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup to be held at home.

Edited by Diptanil Roy