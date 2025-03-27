Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav throw Mumbai Indians staff into the pool ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma recently threw a Mumbai Indians (MI) staff member into the pool while having fun in their hotel ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the encounter on Saturday, March 29.

With a brief break between their matches, the MI contingent traveled to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where they participated in a couple of team bonding sessions before reaching Ahmedabad to prepare for the GT clash.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma's fun activities off the field. In it, the trio can be seen lifting an MI staff member and throwing him into a pool.

You can watch the video below:

MI suffered a four-wicket loss in their opening match of IPL 2025 vs CSK

The Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday (March 23) with a four-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. After losing the toss, MI batted first and scored 155 for the loss of nine wickets. CSK then chased the target comfortably in 19.1 overs to get off the mark in the points table.

Here is MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

