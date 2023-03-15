Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to muscle injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered a body blow ahead of IPL 2023 as all-rounder Will Jacks will miss the entire season due to injury. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the youngster sustained a muscle injury while fielding in England's victory in their second ODI against Bangladesh.

The three-time finalist signed Jacks, who made his debut across international formats this winter, for a hefty price of INR 3.2 crores at the auction held in Kochi in December 2022. The 24-year-old impressed in the Vitality Blast 2022 as he mustered 449 runs in 15 games at 32.07 and striking at 142.08. He also struck 270 runs in seven matches, maintaining a strike rate of 201.49 for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2022.

The injury is likely to be a blow to the hard-hitting all-rounder as well as he hoped to use the marquee tournament to familiarize himself with the Indian conditions to push his 50-over World Cup selection. He would also have been a handy cover for Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order.

Reece Topley, Jacks' Surrey and England teammate, also signed up by RCB in the auction, is likely to join the franchise for the start of the season. He missed the white-ball tour of Bangladesh due to a minor niggle.

Michael Bracewell likely to replace Will Jacks in RCB squad

The injury to Will Jacks has opened the door for New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the franchise is reportedly in discussions with him as a potential replacement. The spin-bowling all-rounder has never previously played in the IPL but made a strong case for the same during the recent limited-overs tour.

Bracewell, who toured India with the ODI squad in January for the three-match series, clobbered a whirlwind 140 off 78 deliveries while chasing 350 in the first game in Hyderabad. His innings brought the Kiwis back into the contest out of nowhere.

However, he was the last man to be dismissed as New Zealand fell short by 12 runs. He entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crores but went unsold.

