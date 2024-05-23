"RR are the favorites" - Ambati Rayudu on SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 vs Rajasthan Royals

Ambati Rayudu reckons the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the edge over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 clash. The two teams will square off at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

SRH head into Qualifier 2 after an eight-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. On the other hand, RR beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator a day later at the same venue to reach Qualifier 2.

Previewing the game on Star Sports, Rayudu chose the Rajasthan Royals as the favorites.

"I feel RR are the favorites in that match because they will take the momentum from here into that game. The conditions will also suit the RR spinners and SRH will have to use their brains slightly while batting," he reasoned.

The former India batter added that the SunRisers Hyderabad need to adjust their game to the Chennai pitch and play a little cautiously.

"This is not the Hyderabad wicket. They cannot take that wicket to Chennai. Since you will have to bat on the Chennai wicket, take a little time, bat with your brains slightly, and show your batsmanship," Rayudu said.

SRH suffered a 78-run thrashing in their away league game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Royals lost by a narrower five-wicket margin in their clash against CSK in Chennai, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and company achieving the target with just 10 balls to spare.

"Will you go towards Markram?" - Irfan Pathan on SunRisers Hyderabad's dilemmas ahead of Qualifier 2

Aiden Markram hasn't been a part of SRH's playing XI in their last few games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad need to figure out an approach if they lose an early wicket and questioned whether they should recall Aiden Markram into their playing XI.

"You will have to find a way that will you do out if you lose an early wicket in the powerplay. Will you go towards Markram? It's very difficult to go back towards him. There is fearlessness in the middle order but you see the lack of experience," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that the SRH batters will have to play more maturely and intelligently if the pitch assists the spinners.

"Hyderabad have incredible fearlessness but I have said many times, that when there is help from the pitch, you have to play a mature and intelligent knock. Will they be able to do that if such a situation comes? If the pitch does not offer that much turn and the ground becomes very wet, then it's a different thing," Pathan stated.

The SunRisers Hyderabad registered a one-run win against the Rajasthan Royals in the only league-phase game between the two sides. They will want to do an encore on Friday and book a berth in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue two days later.

