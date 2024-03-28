RR vs DC IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number nine of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. Rajasthan began their campaign with a 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, while Delhi went down to Punjab Kings by four wickets in Chandigarh.

Batting first after winning the toss against LSG, RR put up an impressive 193-4. Captain Sanju Samson led the way with a blazing 82* off 52, which included three fours and six sixes. Rajasthan bowlers then shared the spoils as Lucknow were restricted to 173-6 despite half-centuries from KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals came up with a below par effort against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh. Sent into bat, they were restricted to 174-9, with no one scoring a half-century. Kuldeep Yadav impressed with 2-20, but PBKS reached their target in 19.2 overs.

Today's RR vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said:

"The wicket looks fine but we want to use the wicket as dry as possible. There might be some dew later on."

DC have made two changes to their playing XI. Ishant Sharma still hasn't recovered, while Shai Hope has a niggle, so Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar have come in.

RR, meanwhile, are going in with the same side that beat LSG.

RR vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

Today's RR vs DC pitch report

The game is going to be played on a fresh surface. According to Simon Katich, the wicket is absolutely rock hard.

He added that when the cracks are pressed, there's a little bit of movement, which indicates lower bounce with the new ball, so tactics could be similar to those in the last game at the venue.

Today's RR vs DC match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara

RR vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Nand Kishore

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath