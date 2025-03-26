RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in game number six of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Both teams lost their respective opening games and hence would be keen for a win. RR went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs, while KKR lost the IPL 2025 opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals bowled first against Sunrisers Hyderabad and faced the wrath of SRH's batters as Ishan Kishan slammed 106* off 47 and Travis Head 67 off 31. The batting side posted 286-6, the second highest total in IPL history. RR came hard in the chase, but were held to 242-6 despite Sanju Samson's 66 off 37 and Dhruv Jurel's 70 off 35.

Shifting focus to KKR, they batted first against RCB at Eden Gardens and posted 174-8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Sunil Narine (44 off 26) played fine knocks,, but Kolkata lost their way after that. Chasing 175, RCB got home with ease as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt hit fifties.

Today's RR vs KKR toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane said:

“The wicket looks really good. It's the first game here, so if we bowl first we'll get an idea. Of course, there's the dew factor.”

Sunil Narine misses out for KKR as he is not well, so Moeen Ali comes in. For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia

Today's RR vs KKR pitch report

"Spin is likely to play a bigger part at this venue. The surface is a little bit dry; not a lot of grass cover. The wicket will dry up and slow up a little bit. Dew factor might be big." - Daren Ganga and Shane Watson

Today's RR vs KKR match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

