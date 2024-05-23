RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, RR progressed to Qualifier 2, where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RCB were knocked out of the tournament.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Royals held the Royal Challengers to 172-8 as Avesh Khan claimed 3-44 and Ravichandran Ashwin 2-19. In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 45 off 30, while Riyan Parag contributed 36 off 26.

RR got off to a steady start in the chase, as their openers added 46 in 5.3 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal clobbered Yash Dayal for four fours in the third over. The partnership was broken when Tom Kohler-Cadmore (20 off 15) was knocked over by a brilliant yorker from Lockie Ferguson. Jaiswal was the next to go, edging an attempted scoop off Cameron Green to the wicketkeeper.

RCB were right back in the contest when Sanju Samson (17) had a brain fade moment and was stumped off a wide from Karn Sharma. A brilliant piece of fielding from Virat Kohli and some lethargic running led to the run out of Dhruv Jurel (8), leaving RR in a spot of bother at 112-4.

Parag and Shimron Hetmyer (26 off 14), though, featured in a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 45 to put Rajasthan Royals on top in the contest.

Both fell to Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over. However, Rovman Powell (16* off 8) guided the team home. He brought up the winning runs by launching a slower one from Ferguson down the ground for a maximum.

Ashwin, Avesh restrict RCB to 172-8

Asked to bat first, RCB got off to a mixed start. They lost skipper Faf du Plessis (17) in the fifth over as he perished to Trent Boult, brilliantly caught by Powell, who came running in from deep midwicket and dived forward. Kohli (33 off 24) could not convert his start, slog-sweeping Yuzvendra Chahal straight to deep midwicket.

Ashwin reduced RCB to 97-4 by dismissing Green (27) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over. Green miscued a carrom ball from Ashwin, while Maxwell's woeful run continued as he smacked one straight to long-on.

Rajat Patidar (34 off 22) played another good hand before miscuing a short ball outside off from Avesh to mid-off. Dinesh Karthik was given out leg before first ball but got the decision overturned, but many fans and critics felt that he was very lucky to survive. It wasn't to be Karthik's day, though, as he fell for 11 off 13, top-edging a short ball from Avesh.

Mahipal Lomror contributed a brisk 32 off 17. A couple of big hits off the last over bowled by Sandeep Sharma took Royal Challengers Bengaluru past 170.

RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Ashwin was brilliant for RR with figures of 2-19, while Avesh claimed three, but he went for a few runs. Jaiswal set up the chase with his 45.

For RCB, Patidar, Kohli and Lomror contributed 30s, while Siraj claimed two wickets in one over. RR off-spinner Ashwin, though, was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling.

