RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 28 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR have been inconsistent in the T20 league so far, winning two and losing three games. They would be seeking better returns. As for RCB, they have three wins from five games and would also be looking for better consistency.

Rajasthan came up with a poor all-round effort in their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, they gave away 217 runs. Apart from Jofra Archer, most of the other bowlers proved expensive. In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal registered another failure, while some of the other batters also continued their inconsistent performances.

Bengaluru went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB got off to a flyer as Phil Salt (37 off 17) went hammer and tongs. However, following his run out, the home team were held to 163-7. Bengaluru did pick up a few early wickets with the ball, but KL Rahul (93* off 53) shut them out of the contest with an excellent innings.

Today's RR vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Rajat Patidar said:

“It's pretty clear. The surface looks pretty good, pretty hard. We will know how the pitch behaves.”

Bengaluru, who are donning the green jersey, are going in with the same team. For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga comes in for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Today's RR vs RCB pitch report

"It's an afternoon game, extremely hot. It's a little breezy as well. This looks like a good batting wicket - there are a few cracks, but there's a lot of grass as well to bind it. The surface could aid spinners a little towards the second innings. Historically, the team batting first here has a better record. But, it's a good wicket, batting first or second might not matter.” - Deep Dasgupta and Varun Aaron

Today's RR vs RCB match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage

RR vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saidarshan Kumar

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

