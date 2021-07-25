IND vs SL 2021: "Most overhyped of our generation!" - Fans slam Sanju Samson for yet again failing to convert a good start

Sanju Samson has courted the ire of his fans for once again failing to convert a good start in the first India-Sri Lanka T20I.

Coming at number three, Sanju Samson played 20 balls, hitting 27 runs including two fours and a six. He was conspicuously trying to manufacture shots against the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout his stay. It worked initially, but the opposition found a way to put him under pressure with their defensive lines and reaped rewards.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was Sri Lanka's best bowler in the ODI series, slipped in a skiddy delivery, almost a flipper, that beat Sanju Samson's half-hearted push on the inside edge. It cuffed him plumb in front of the middle-stump and the umpire raised his finger without a second thought.

The Rajasthan Royals captain is infamous for his inconsistency at the international level and this innings will be another on the pile. Twitterati naturally picked on the same and expressed their dissatisfaction soon after the dismissal. The following are the best of the reactions:

This is the issue with Samson, he doesn't convert the starts! I love watching him but when i see his dismissals, I'm equally angry. #INDvSL — Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) July 25, 2021

Sanju Samson is synonym to inconsistency. Most overhyped player of our generation.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/UgCGEYVkoU — Dr. Shashwat (@imthe_shaswat) July 25, 2021

Samson after hitting 2 boundaries pic.twitter.com/L0oJWS0439 — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) July 25, 2021

In T20I



Generational Talent Sanju Samson -

110 Runs at AVG of 13.7 and Strike Rate of 122.2



Harbhajan Singh -

108 Runs at Average of 13.5 and Strike Rate of 124.2 — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) July 25, 2021

2 acche shots maaro & out hooh jao.



~Sanju Samson's Daily Routine — Pranjal (@Mahicopter) July 25, 2021

Sanju Samson is "Overrated"



Never Seen him playing match winning knock for team India. NEVER#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/adZWcdHQt0 — Prabhu🇮🇳 (@yapppooooo) July 25, 2021

Why do we need Sanju Samson! — ತಿಲಕಾಷ್ಠಮಹಿಷಬಂಧನ (@hippie_huduga) July 25, 2021

Imagine thinking that Sanju Samson isn't a fraud 🤣🤣🤣 — Ankit🙃 (@Ankit_rao1) July 25, 2021

I am convinced #Sanjusamson cannot be the future. It is Ishan Kishan that India has to & will look at consistently going ahead in white-ball cricket. Of course second fiddle to R Pant. #SLvIND #INDvSL — Vivek Krishnan (@VAMOSVK) July 25, 2021

Sanju Samson in T20Is:



19

6

8

2

23

15

10

27 - TODAY #SLvIND — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) July 25, 2021

Today Indian cricket looks beyond 30's-40's. Sanju Samson will need to play big knocks to help his case. The elegance, timing and talent will count for nothing if all of this is not translated into big innings/performance. #INDvSL #SanjuSamson — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 25, 2021

That's been the story of Sanju Samson's career. Get off to unbelievable starts and gets out at an even more unbelievable time / manner.



Always reminds me of the early Rohit Sharma. Huge potential, is very pleasant to the eyes but doesn't have the numbers in his favour. — Shashant (@Imshash10) July 25, 2021

Get Set and Get Out



The sad reality of overrated Sanju Samson.#INDvSL — Vaskar Gautam (@vaskarhere) July 25, 2021

And soon Sanju Samson will be the Next Manish Pandey.#SLvIND — Rohit (@SomewhereNowhe8) July 25, 2021

Wicket dena koi Sanju samson se sikhe...#SLvsIND — Abhishek Yadav ਅਭਿਸ਼ੇਕ ਯਦਵ (@Abhishek80098) July 25, 2021

Sanju Samson hasn't done justice to his talent for India: Wasim Jaffer

Before the series, former India opener Wasim Jaffer had spoken on a similar subject. He noted how the 26-year-old has a 'tag' of inconsistency attached to him, which he needs to rectify as soon as possible.

"He's an exciting player but somewhere I feel he hasn't done justice to his talent for the Indian team. He's obviously got runs in the IPL but somewhere I feel there's a tag attached to him which says he hasn't been consistent. He gets runs and then you'll see three or four low scores and then after a while, he scores runs. I feel we need to see him rectify that," Jaffer had said.

The responsibility now lies on captain Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav to rebuild India's innings. It will also be interesting to see how Ishan Kishan, who's in direct competition with Samson for the T20 World Cup, approaches his innings.

