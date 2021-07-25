IND vs SL 2021: "Most overhyped of our generation!" - Fans slam Sanju Samson for yet again failing to convert a good start

Sanju Samson has courted the ire of his fans for once again failing to convert a good start in the first India-Sri Lanka T20I.
Coming at number three, Sanju Samson played 20 balls, hitting 27 runs including two fours and a six. He was conspicuously trying to manufacture shots against the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout his stay. It worked initially, but the opposition found a way to put him under pressure with their defensive lines and reaped rewards.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was Sri Lanka's best bowler in the ODI series, slipped in a skiddy delivery, almost a flipper, that beat Sanju Samson's half-hearted push on the inside edge. It cuffed him plumb in front of the middle-stump and the umpire raised his finger without a second thought.
The Rajasthan Royals captain is infamous for his inconsistency at the international level and this innings will be another on the pile. Twitterati naturally picked on the same and expressed their dissatisfaction soon after the dismissal. The following are the best of the reactions:
Sanju Samson hasn't done justice to his talent for India: Wasim Jaffer
Before the series, former India opener Wasim Jaffer had spoken on a similar subject. He noted how the 26-year-old has a 'tag' of inconsistency attached to him, which he needs to rectify as soon as possible.
"He's an exciting player but somewhere I feel he hasn't done justice to his talent for the Indian team. He's obviously got runs in the IPL but somewhere I feel there's a tag attached to him which says he hasn't been consistent. He gets runs and then you'll see three or four low scores and then after a while, he scores runs. I feel we need to see him rectify that," Jaffer had said.
The responsibility now lies on captain Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav to rebuild India's innings. It will also be interesting to see how Ishan Kishan, who's in direct competition with Samson for the T20 World Cup, approaches his innings.
