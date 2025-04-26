"Sadak se utha kar star bana dunga"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match ends without a result

Fans shared memes after the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to rain interruption during the second innings. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosted the match on Saturday, April 26.

Ad

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface. Punjab openers Priyansh Arya (69) and Prabhsimran Singh (83) provided a brilliant platform to their team with a 120-run partnership. Arya was the aggressor initially, while Singh took his time before unleashing his array of strokes.

The duo smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park en route to their respective half-centuries. Things slowed down after their departure as the new batters struggled to hit shots from ball one on a two-paced pitch. Shreyas Iyer (25*) and Josh Inglis (11*) hit a couple of boundaries in the end and took PBKS to 201 for four in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Pacer Vaibhav Arora scalped two wickets for the Knight Riders in the first innings. KKR scored seven runs in one over before rain halted the proceedings. Further play was not possible due to unrelenting showers.

Fans were disappointed after Saturday's IPL 2025 match ended without a result due to rain at the Eden Gardens. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I enjoy batting with Prabhsimran"- Priyansh Arya on his opening partner after first innings of PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"I think it's a good total as the wicket is on the slower side. Ricky sir advised us (openers) to rotate the strike after the powerplay and take it deep. I enjoy batting with Prabhsimran, he gives good advice. Tells me when to advance down the track.

Ad

"I know I have the ability and working with (Ricky) Ponting sir is helping me, he is always positive and asks us to be aggressive."

After sharing a point each, PBKS currently occupy the fourth spot, while KKR is seventh in the IPL 2025 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More