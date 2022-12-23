Sam Curran IPL 2023 team: Which team bought the England all-rounder?

Sam Curran made history on Friday, December 23, by becoming the highest-paid player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Sam Curran at the IPL 2023 Auction at a massive price of ₹18.5 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, many fans predicted Curran to be the costliest buy because of his stupendous performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The all-rounder starred in England's title win and took the Player of the Tournament award home as well.

IPL franchises went all out to sign Curran at this year's auction. In case you didn't know, the all-rounder opted out of IPL 2022 because of fitness issues. He registered his name for the mini-auction this year and returned to his former team the Punjab Kings.

Both the former IPL teams of Sam - Punjab and Chennai Super Kings - went head-to-head in the bidding war to gain his services. Punjab outbid CSK in the end to sign the England all-rounder.

How many teams were interested in signing Sam Curran at IPL 2023 Auction?

Curran was a part of the second set at the IPL 2023 auction. The England all-rounder entered the auction with a reserve price of ₹2 crore. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were the first to raise the paddle when Curran's name came up at the auction.

Three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore joined in soon as MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore raised the price to ₹6.5 crore in no time. RCB left the bidding war when MI bid ₹6.75 crore. Rajasthan Royals also entered the race. RR and MI had an intense bidding war before Chennai Super Kings joined in at the ₹11.75 crore mark.

Punjab Kings entered late but laughed the last laugh as they beat Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in the final moments by signing Sam Curran for ₹18.5 crore. Six out of the 10 teams at IPL 2023 Auction showed interest in signing the England all-rounder.

