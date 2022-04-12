IPL 2022: "It's not like he scored in just 1 or 2 innings" - Sanjay Manjrekar defends Ruturaj Gaikwad amid poor form

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has defended Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after his slow start to IPL 2022. He pointed to Gaikwad's exploits over the last two seasons, saying the youngster wasn't a two-match wonder, showed "long-term form" and thus deserves a long rope.

Gaikwad scored three consecutive half-centuries in 2020 and followed it up with an Orange Cap-winning 635-run season in 2021. His last season's numbers included four half-centuries and a ton, with an overall average of 45.36. His returns have fallen drastically this year - 0, one, one, and 16 from four innings so far at a dismal average of 4.50.

Manjrekar argued that Gaikwad had developed into a "very successful T20 batter", worthy of a national call-up last year, and should be given more time in his lean phase. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"See, Ruturaj Gaikwad has displayed a lot of capability. It's not like he scored in just one or two innings. In the two seasons he played at the top of the order for CSK, he grew into a very successful T20 batter. He used to look like a first-class or Ranji Trophy player before that. He got to play for India as well. So you should give such players more time because they have shown long-term form. He deserves the long rope."

Gaikwad's chart-topping performance carried CSK to their fourth title in IPL 2021. His poor form is currently one of the contributors to their winless season so far. But Manjrekar sees light at the end of the tunnel. He believes that both Gaikwad and middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu will strike form and steady the ship, saying:

"Ambati Rayudu hasn't fired yet and it's a matter of time (before he does). Last year he was CSK's most successful aging player. Once he's back in form, then the atmosphere will change a bit... But these things will happen - Ruturaj Gaikwad will come back to form and we'll see Ambati Rayudu's contributions."

Rayudu scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 151.18 in IPL 2021 but has only managed 27 runs from four games this season. His return among the runs would stabilize CSK's middle order and give Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and DJ Bravo ample space to play the finishers' role.

If I were the captain, I will never expect Ravindra Jadeja to bowl four overs every match: Sanjay Manjrekar

Speaking on skipper Jadeja's bowling, which has yielded just one wicket in four matches, Manjrekar reiterated his stance that the all-rounder doesn't have the skills to be a frontline bowler with four guaranteed overs.

He said Jadeja's contributions should be seen separately for his bowling but as a "whole package". The former batter stated:

"Everyone knows what I think about him. He can't be your pure, guaranteed four-overs bowler in white-ball cricket. He's not a bowler who'll come in the first six overs either. You see how Chahal bowls or any frontline spinner of any team whether it's Sunil Narine or Varun Chakravarthy. Jadeja is a spinner but he adds value due to how his batting compliments his bowling. If I were the captain I will never expect him to bowl 4 overs every match."

Manjrekar added:

"If he bowls three or sometimes four good overs, that's great. He is a bowler you can't use in the first six or the last three-four overs. From what is manageable, he hasn't been that bad as a bowler in the season. But you shouldn't expect much from his bowling but as the whole package."

For now, Jadeja will look to grab his first win as CSK's captain when his team take on rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium on Tuesday (12 April).

Edited by Samya Majumdar