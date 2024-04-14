"Sanju Samson is destroying Dhruv Jurel's career due to a WC spot" - Top 10 funny memes as RR beat PBKS in a thrilling IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a three-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

With the fifth win in six games, RR sits comfortably at the top of the points table. PBKS find themselves in the eighth spot after securing just four points from six games.

After being asked to bat first, PBKS managed to score 147/8 on a sluggish surface. Ashutosh Sharma (31), Jitesh Sharma (29), and Liam Livingstone (21) chipped in with contributions for the home side with the bat on a troublesome day.

In reply, RR got off to a sedate start as their new opener, Tanush Kotian, struggled to score freely during his knock of 24 (31). Yashasvi Jaiswal covered things to some extent from the other end with a decent knock of 39 (28). After breaking the opening partnership of 56 in the ninth over, Punjab Kings bowlers kept their side in the hunt by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Things got tricky for the RR side as they needed 33 runs from the last 16 balls. Shimroon Hetmyer took the onus on himself and guided his side past the finish line in 19.5 overs with a blazing cameo of 27* (10).

"You can't take anything for granted in this tournament" - RR captain Sanju Samson after victory vs PBKS in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reflected on his team's performance and said:

"I think we had few funny incidents from the previous year and this year but I am happy that the guys are looking to catch it. I must tell my fast bowlers that someone with glove on is a safe option. They bowled really well, was a really funny game in the end. Yeah he has been doing it for years and years. Confidence and composure about his skills. We were very confident having Hetti and Rovman."

Samson continued:

"Tanush is a very interesting youngster. He came in as a all-rounder and he has really impressed all the coaching staff in the nets. We had a proper batting line up and didn't want to unsettle that. Very happy to see Jaiswal spending some time in the middle. Hopefully the big one is around the corner. Last game we made less mistakes and lost it and it was vice versa today so you can't take anything for granted in this tournament."

KKR will square off against LSG in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.