"Sanju Samson has the opportunity to be selected for the T20 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals players ahead of IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 presents Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson with a great opportunity to put forth his case for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The Indian selectors and team management might be looking for a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter for the global event. The likes of Samson, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma, and Dhruv Jurel might be vying for that spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Samson, and Jurel among the Rajasthan Royals players with great opportunities in IPL 2024.

"There are many opportunities. Yashasvi Jaiswal has the opportunity to win the Orange Cap. Jos Buttler has the opportunity to show his dominance once again. Sanju Samson has the opportunity to be selected for the T20 World Cup, and the same can be said about Dhruv Jurel," Chopra said (9:20).

The former India opener feels Samson and Jurel might compete for the same position in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad.

"This (RR) is a team where there is a competition between two players for a spot for the T20 World Cup. An opener will not go. So Ishan Kishan is there as an opener keeper, but he will not go. Rishabh Pant is available now. However, it doesn't mean that he will straightaway be selected for the T20 World Cup," he explained.

Chopra acknowledged that neither of the two Royals wicketkeeper-batters might eventually be picked for the T20 World Cup squad. However, he added that Jurel has an incredible opportunity if it's a straight shoot-out as he bats in the lower-middle order.

"He has fallen off the radar totally" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (right) doesn't seem to be in the Indian team's scheme of things.

Aakash Chopra feels Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also has a great opportunity in IPL 2024.

"It's an opportunity for Yuzi Chahal. He has fallen off the radar totally. So he would want to make the most of this opportunity - 'If I make this IPL my own, how will you ignore me'? So it's a great opportunity for Yuzi," he reasoned (10:05).

The reputed commentator named Avesh Khan and Riyan Parag as two other Rajasthan Royals players with massive opportunities in the upcoming season of the prestigious league.

"Avesh Khan has been in and out (of the Indian team), but this is once again a great opportunity. Last but not the least, and maybe the most important bit - Riyan Parag. It's a make-or-break year for him. If his this year is not good, Rajasthan will leave him out before next year's big auction," Chopra observed.

RR traded in Avesh from the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Parag managed only 78 runs at a paltry average of 13.00 in seven innings last season and will want to give a better account of himself.

