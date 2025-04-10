Sanju Samson penalised ₹24 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct in GG vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson copped a fine of ₹24 lakh after the franchise was found guilty of their second over-rate offence in IPL 2025. Samson and his team were fined after maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

As per Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, a skipper will be fined ₹24 lakh for a second over-rate offence in a season, with the officials doing away with banning them for a third offence. The remaining players, including the Impact player, will be fined 25% of their match fees or ₹6 lakh, whichever is lesser.

The Royals' first over-rate offence came during the clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when Samson merely featured as an Impact player due to an injury. Riyan Parag led the side and was fined ₹12 for the franchise's first over-rate offence.

"My wicket changed the game" - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, the keeper-batter acknowledged that the Royals gave away 15-20 runs more than they wanted to. However, the Kerala-born cricketer, who made 41, said they also need better execution of their death bowling.

"Around 15-20 runs too many in the bowling. Whenever we wanted to carry the momentum we lost wickets, when me and Hetmyer were batting it was still chaseable but my wicket changed the game. There was some purchase, the way Jofra bowled and picked Gill's wicket. But the way we bowled at the death, we need to look at it in the meeting tomorrow and come back better."

The heavy 58-run defeat to the Titans on Wednesday was the inaugural champions' third defeat in five games. B Sai Sudharsan was crowned Player of the Match for his 53-ball 82 as the hosts amassed 217/6.

Royals will next lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday in Jaipur. It will be the first IPL match that Jaipur hosts this year.

