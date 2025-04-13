Sanju Samson’s struggling knock comes to an end as he is stumped off Krunal Pandya’s bowling in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson's struggling knock came to an end as he was stumped off Krunal Pandya's bowling in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match is being played on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The dismissal occurred on the fifth delivery of the seventh over in RR’s innings. Krunal bowled a length ball as Samson stepped out in an attempt to go big. However, the ball stayed a bit low, sneaking under his bat, and Jitesh Sharma completed a simple stumping behind the stumps.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The Royals captain had a disappointing outing, scoring just 15 runs off 19 balls, including a solitary boundary. His dismissal left the hosts at 49/1 after 6.5 overs.

RCB bowlers keep it tight as Sanju Samson falls cheaply

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field first. The RCB bowlers maintained tight lines early on, restricting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) openers — captain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal — to just 45 runs in the powerplay.

The pressure eventually got to Samson, who was stumped in the seventh over while attempting a big shot. His struggling knock ended at 15 off 19 balls. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has looked steady at the crease, and Riyan Parag has played a few impressive strokes early in his innings.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 77/1 after 10 overs, with Jaiswal on 42 and Parag on 18.

Playing XI and Impact Subs of both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Yash Dayal.

Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, and Swapnil Singh.

