"Saved lacs of children from getting embarrassed in front of their parents tonight"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dominating win vs RR in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) comprehensively by 100 runs in the 50th IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. MI rose to the top of the points table following their sixth consecutive win this season.
RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on a decent batting surface. MI notched up a daunting total of 217/2 on the back of solid performances from Ryan Rickelton (61), Rohit Sharma (53), Suryakumar Yadav (48*), and Hardik Pandya (48*). Spinners Riyan Parag and Maheesh Theekshana picked up one wicket each for RR with the ball.
It was one-way traffic in the chase as the RR top-order collapsed meekly to 47/5 in five overs, which left them on the brink of a huge loss. Jofra Archer top-scored for RR with a knock of 30 (27) and helped them reach 117 before getting all out in 16.1 overs.
Fans enjoyed Thursday night's match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals franchises. They shared their reactions to the one-sided game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"Deepak Chahar saved lacs of children from getting embarrassed in front of their parents tonight," a fan wrote.
"We want to be disciplined and focused"- Hardik Pandya after MI's clinical win in IPL 2025 clash vs RR
At the post-match presentation, MI captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the win, saying:
"The way we batted and the way we bowled, absolutely (We were clinical.) We could have got 15 runs more, we were looking to play percentage shots, and there is value for shots, and look for the gap, and that is why we were able to stitch a partnership."
"People are now going for bastmanship and waiting for your opportunity, and that is what we showed today. As you mentioned, the kind of bowling attack we have, we do not need to worry about the situation. We play simple cricket and display the same. We want to be disciplined and focused," Hardik added.
Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS