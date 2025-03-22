Shah Rukh Khan meets KKR players and delivers endearing talk ahead of IPL 2025 opener vs RCB [Watch]

Bollywood superstar and owner of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shah Rukh Khan, caught up with the KKR players last evening (March 21) and had an endearing discussion with them. KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season's curtain raiser today (March 22) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the many IPL franchise owners who are present with the team during their contests, home or away. Most famously, he was spotted in the stands during the final last year, when KKR won by eight wickets, and was a part of the massive celebrations later.

KKR uploaded a video of the Bollywood superstar's chat with the players on their official X handle. Here is what he had to say to his team ahead of the tournament opener:

"God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you Chandu sir for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain. God bless you and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. God bless you all. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy all of you"

KKR could have one of their home games shifted to Guwahati due to security concerns

The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 could be moved out of Kolkata and shifted to Guwahati owing to security concerns. As per reports, the Kolkata Police have conveyed to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that they will not be able to provide enough security for the contest.

Should the match be moved to Kolkata, it will be the second time in two years that KKR will have one of their matches rescheduled. Last year, the contest between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was moved to a later date due to similar concerns.

