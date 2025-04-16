"Shreyas Iyer aisa badla lega socha nahi tha"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS edge past KKR in an epic low-scoring thriller in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) narrowly by 16 runs in the 31st match of IPL 2025. The game took place on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. With their fourth win in six games, PBKS moved to the fourth position in the points table.

After opting to bat first, PBKS got bundled out cheaply for 111 in 15.3 overs on a tricky pitch. Priyansh Arya (22), Prabhsimran Singh (30), and Shashank Singh (18) got starts but could not convert them, while the rest of them failed completely.

Harshit Rana picked up three wickets for the Knight Riders with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28) and Marco Jansen (3/17) then bowled magnificently to help PBKS skittle KKR out for 95 in 15.1 overs and win the match by 16 runs.

Tuesday night's thrilling IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR entertained the fans, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It's important that we stay humble and take the lessons from this win"- Shreyas Iyer after PBKS beat KKR in IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur

At the post-match presentation, Punjab franchise skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the victory and said:

"I was just backing my instincts! Just told Yuzi to hold his breath, but yes, the right players were there at the right time! When I went out to bat, one stayed low, one bounced more. The others too said that it was a pitch with variable bounce. We had that at the back of our mind to bowl as much at the stumps as possible, and they got that plan right in terms of execution."

"Two wickets in two overs gave us the momentum we wanted, but then came a big partnership. But after that, Yuzi bowled superbly to change the course! I kept the field attacking to put pressure and the tide turned towards us. It's important that we stay humble and take the lessons from this win," Iyer added.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the next match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

