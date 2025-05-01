Shreyas Iyer fined ₹12 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹ 12 Lakhs for his side's slow over rate in the IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on April 30. It is only his first over-rate offense of the ongoing IPL season.

Winning the toss and bowling first, PBKS had to have an extra fielder inside the circle for the final two overs of their innings, owing to the incredibly slow over-rate. However, they benefited from the penalty as CSK lost four wickets to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 19th over and got bowled out with four deliveries left in the final over of the innings.

Nevertheless, PBKS had a challenging run-chase of 191 on a seemingly tacky Chennai wicket. Yet, skipper Iyer took matters into his hands, scoring a brilliant 72 off 41 deliveries to help PBKS win by four wickets with two balls to spare.

It was Iyer's fourth half-century of the season, with all four coming away from home and three out of the four in winning causes. He was also adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational knock.

"I love chasing on any field" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer stated post-game about his love for chasing big scores irrespective of the venue after PBKS' thrilling win over CSK. The 30-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 360 runs in ten matches at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 180.90.

Talking about the knock in the post-match presentation, Iyer said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle. I don't want to curse it [his away form] and just stay in the present and reacting to the ball. It doesn't matter where I am playing. I just play with my approach."

He continued:

"Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't. Lately I have been battin ga lot in the nets and facing the quick bowlers, especially with the new ball and that's given me immense confidence. This is one part I have really worked on. And the attitude is something that I keep high whenever I approach the field. So I think all these small boxes have been ticked and that's there to see."

The win helped PBKS climb to the second spot on the points table with 13 points in ten games. They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Dharamsala on May 4.

