Shruti Haasan in attendance at Chepauk for CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match; records MS Dhoni’s walkout video [In Pictures]

Indian actress Shruti Haasan attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two sides faced off in the 43rd game of the season on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

Put to bat first, the hosts had a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for just 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Dewald Brevis was the top scorer with a quick 42 off 25 deliveries, while Harshal Patel starred with the ball for the visitors, finishing with figures of 4/28 from his four overs.

In reply, Ishan Kishan laid a solid foundation with a composed 44 off 34 balls. Kamindu Mendis then guided the chase with a calm and unbeaten 32 off 22 deliveries, helping Hyderabad clinch a five-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, actress Shruti Haasan, who was present in the stands, shared a few snaps on her Instagram Stories — including a video capturing CSK skipper MS Dhoni as he walked out to bat.

Shruti Haasan was present at Chepauk for the IPL game between CSK and SRH (Image via Instagram-@shrutzhaasen)

Meanwhile, this marked CSK’s fourth consecutive defeat at their fortress, Chepauk, leaving them at the bottom of the table with just four points from nine matches.

Ad

“We kept losing wickets” - CSK skipper MS Dhoni reflects on the team's loss against SRH

The Chennai Super Kings suffered their seventh defeat of the season as SunRisers Hyderabad beat them by five wickets in their IPL 2025 clash on April 25.

During the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. He also mentioned that the majority of their players are not performing well, which is making things very difficult for them in the tournament. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

Ad

“We kept losing wickets, and in the first innings the wicket was slightly better and 155 is not a justifiable score, because it wasn't turning a lot. I think he (Brevis) batted really well and we need something like that in the middle order, where we have slightly struggled when the spinners come in, that's a time we need to either you do it by batsmanship, where you pick up your areas or try to play the big shot in your area.”

Ad

“I feel that's where we have been lacking and not been really able to dominate or get runs against spinners at good pace in the middle. In a tournament like this, if you have one or two areas where you can plug in the holes it is good, but if the majority of your players are not doing well, it becomes very difficult,” he added.

The Super Kings will next take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, April 30, in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More