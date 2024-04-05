"Skip, you didn't tell about my FIFA skills" - Angkrish Raghuvanshi's cheeky post on Shreyas Iyer's comments in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi decided to have fun with skipper Shreyas Iyer regarding his comments after the game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 3.

In his first-ever batting stint in the IPL, Raghuvanshi came in to bat at No.3 and impressed immediately with a 27-ball 54. With a mix of classical strokeplay and unorthodox shots, the 18-year-old smashed five boundaries and three maximums to propel KKR to the second-highest score of 272/7 in IPL history.

After the game, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer praised Raghuvanshi for his knock and said:

"He was fearless from ball one, his work ethic is phenomenal, the way he played his shots were pleasing to the eye."

KKR shared Iyer's comments on their official Instagram page to which Angkrish Raghuvanshi decided to engage in a light-hearted banter with the skipper.

The youngster took to Instagram and shared the post on his story with a caption:

"Skip, you didn't tell about my FIFA skills."

Angkrish's Instagram Post.

Raghuvanshi starred in India's 2022 Under-19 World Cup victory, scoring 278 runs at an average of 46.33 in six games. KKR picked the youngster for ₹20 lakh during the IPL 2024 auction.

"Abhishek has coached me since childhood" - Angkrish Raghuvanshi on KKR's assistant coach

Angkrish Raghuvanshi thanked KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for teaching him all the nuances of batting from childhood. The Delhi-born cricketer has played nine T20 and five List-A games so far, with his half-century against DC being just the second of his domestic career.

At the post-match press conference, he said:

“I thank coach Abhishek Nayar, my teammates and support staff for teaching me so much. I dedicate my innings to them. Abhishek has coached me since childhood, pushing me to master shots like the reverse sweep through extensive practice. He has helped me in everything, the way I think about the game, the way I work towards the game, the things I eat, the way I train, he is basically my guru and everything. That's my relationship with him."

Despite making his IPL debut in KKR's second game against RCB, Angkrish Raghuvanshi did not get the opportunity to bat.

The teenage sensation will be back in action when KKR takes on CSK in their next outing on April 8.