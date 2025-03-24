“Someone came in the middle with a water bottle” - Ishan Kishan reveals stunning request during SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has revealed a surprising request from one of their contingents during the drinks break of the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. With Kishan disclosing that they had the target to reach 288 and couldn't do it in that game, he feels it's a good motivation to come back in the next match.

Making his debut for the SunRisers, the keeper-batter came in at number three and fully capitalized on the start provided by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The 26-year-old scored his first century as well, getting to the three-figure mark only in 45 deliveries as the SunRisers amassed 286/6.

Speaking at the post-game presser, Kishan said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Someone came in the middle with a water bottle and said we need to cross this total [their record of 287]. I was like, I did not know if there was a target set or something, but yeah, when you don't achieve the goal, it's something like you want to do it again. We did not do it today, so it's good to have that target goal for us coming back. Some days [when] we get a good start, batters are set, we will try and definitely get a record total."

The Orange Army now hold the record for the top three totals in IPL history. Before smashing 286 against the Royals on Sunday, they hammered 287 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 277 against the Mumbai Indians - both of which came last year.

"If you watched Aniket Verma playing his first game, at that moment he was not thinking about coming back not out" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kishan lauded the simple approach kept by captain Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori and the freedom they provide to youngsters that makes them do wonders. The southpaw elaborated:

"They keep it very simple, to be very honest. Like Pat [Cummins], he keeps it very simple, he knows if the player likes to attack from the beginning, he just backs it up. It's not like if you go in there and get out trying to hit, it adds up any pressure. That's the best part for any youngster. If you watched Aniket Verma playing his first game, at that moment he was not thinking about coming back not out. He just went for each and every ball, so that is the sort of confidence when you get from your support staff, or I would say captain, it makes a huge difference."

The SunRisers, who claimed a 44-run win on Sunday, will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on March 27.

