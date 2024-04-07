"Sometimes in cricket you can get inside your head too much and think too much" - Jos Buttler on his match-winning century vs RCB in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler expressed delight at breaking out of his form slump to score a match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

The 33-year-old had scored only 35 runs in the first three games of IPL 2024 despite RR being unbeaten. However, Buttler looked determined from the get-go, finishing on 100* off 58, to help RR chase 184 with five balls to spare and win their fourth consecutive outing.

In a video shared by the IPL official Twitter handle, Buttler spoke to RR skipper Sanju Samson in a post-match interaction and said:

"Feeling good. Sometimes in cricket, you can get inside your head too much and think too much. Both of us ( himself and Sanju) have actually been ill so maybe we were thinking more about that than batting, which is good. But I have played for Rajasthan for a long time, lots of 'real' support and it's great when everyone is wishing you to do well. Really happy to contribute to the team and keep the good start we've had to the season going."

Batting on 94 with the scores level, Buttler struck the delivery just over the boundary line to complete his century, leading to celebrations from the non-striker Shimron Hetmyer.

"Think Hetty's ( Hetmyer) celebration was better than the shot. He actually told me to go across my stumps and hit it over there as you've to hit a six. But some good bats probably took that over the fence. I was running and wishing and wishing it would get over. However long you've played the game it always keeps challenging you and testing your mind. Sometimes there is no real reason why your form comes back and I feel a big relief today," added Buttler.

After a stunning 2022 IPL campaign where he scored an incredible 863 runs, the England white-ball skipper struggled last year. Buttler could only muster 392 runs in IPL 2023, resulting in RR missing the playoffs after the final run the year before.

"Very happy to see you smile" - Sanju Samson to Jos Buttler

RR skipper Sanju Samson was elated for Jos Buttler as the opening batter returned to his destructive best in style in the RCB clash.

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second ball of the run-chase, Buttler and Samson stitched a massive 148-run partnership for the second wicket. The latter was dismissed for a breathtaking 69 off 42 deliveries.

In the same video shared by the IPL Twitter handle, Samson told Buttler:

"Too many 2's but very happy to run those and end up on the winning side. Very happy to see you ( Buttler) smile, genuine smile, something we all at the dressing room are so happy to see. We are so happy, especially myself (on Buttler regaining form) , because now in the upcoming games, I am more excited."

The victory took RR to the top of the table as they remain the only side along with KKR to remain unbeaten thus far in the competition.

RR will take on 2022 IPL champions GT in their next outing on Wednesday, April 10.