"Somewhere we had that fight left" - Sanju Samson reacts after pulling off a nail-biting win

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson showered praise on his bowlers after they pulled off an emphatic victory against Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday.

With 10 required off 15 deliveries, Rajasthan staged an epic comeback after young Kartik Tyagi defended four runs in the last over. Sanju Samson stated that the players had the belief till the end of the match which earned them two crucial points, propelling them to the fifth spot.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2021 What an over, #KartikTyagi ! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021

Speaking at the end of the game, Samson said:

"Somewhere we had that fight left. We knew we had some special bowlers. Kept Mustafizur's overs for the end. Tyagi was confident with his yorkers, especially wide yorkers. Executed them well against the new batters. And we had top fielding plans for every batter, we have planned till the last batter."

Chasing 186 runs, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab the right kind of start, adding 120 for the first wicket. Nicholas Pooran and debutant Aiden Markram looked good to take their side home. But Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi bowled exceedingly in the death well to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

"We were happy with the score in this wicket" - Sanju Samson

Asked to bat first, Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave RR a solid start before Mahipal Lomror took the Punjab attack to the cleaners. He scored 43 off just 17 balls to propel Rajasthan to 169 in just 17.1 overs. But a collapse in the lower middle-order meant they managed only 185 runs.

Sanju Samson, who had an off day in business with the bat, felt that was a good score on that wicket.

"We were happy with our score, on this wicket that was a good score. We are a better bowling/fielding team too. We could've won the game early if there weren't drops early on," Sanju Samson added.

Rajasthan Royals will play Delhi Capitals next on September 25 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

