SRH vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number two of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. This will be the day match of the first double-header of IPL 2025 and will get underway at 3:30 PM IST. SRH finished runners up last season, while RR were ousted in Qualifier 2 as they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH retained five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction - Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 crore), Pat Cummins (₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 crore), Nitish Reddy (₹6 crore), and Travis Head (₹14 crore). At the auction, they bought keeper-batter Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore and pacers Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel for ₹10 crore and ₹8 crore respectively.

Shifting focus to RR, they retained six key players ahead of the auction - Sanju Samson (₹18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹18 crore), Riyan Parag (₹14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (₹14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 crore) and Sandeep Sharma (₹4 crore). At the auction, they purchased Jofra Archer for ₹12.50 crore, Tushar Deshpande for ₹6.50 crore and Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met 20 times in the IPL, with SRH have a 11-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. SRH beat RR in the Eliminator and the league stage last season.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 9

Matches with No Result - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals have clashed five times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with SRH having a comprehensive 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Hyderabad won the home game by one run last IPL season.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the last three matches against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. When the teams clashed in the Eliminator last year, RR were held to 139-7 after being set a target of 176.

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals games:

SRH (175/9) beat RR (139/7) by 36 runs, May 24, 2024

SRH (201/3) beat RR (200/7) by 1 run, May 2, 2024

SRH (217/6) vs RR (214/2) by 4 wickets, May 7, 2023

RR (203/5) beat SRH (131/8) by 72 runs, Apr 2, 2023

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022

