SRH vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally snapped their losing streak in IPL 2021 as they beat the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH made quite a few changes to their lineup for their Indian Premier League match against RR, and the decisions paid off.

Opening batter Jason Roy played a fantastic knock of 60 runs at the top. He received decent support from skipper Kane Williamson, who remained unbeaten on 51 off 41 deliveries.

Abhishek Sharma, playing his first game of the IPL 2021 UAE leg, was not out on 21 off 16 as SRH chased the 165-run target in 18.3 overs.

The Rajasthan Royals bowling unit failed to make an impact in Dubai. Jaydev Unadkat and Chris Morris proved to be expensive with the ball.

The two pacers remained wicketless, while Rahul Tewatia returned with figures of 0/32 in three overs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 Orange Cap | IPL Schedule

Mahipal Lomror, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya each picked up a wicket, but their efforts went in vain.

Earlier in the evening, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first. RR lost the wicket of Evin Lewis early, but the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson batted well and took the score past.

Jaiswal departed after a 23-ball 36, but Samson held one end till the final over. The Royals captain amassed 82 runs off 57 deliveries, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

Mahipal Lomror backed him with an unbeaten 28-ball 29. RR ended up with 164/5 in 20 overs. Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, scalping two wickets in his four overs.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals

Social media was abuzz during the SRH vs RR match in IPL 2021. Here are the top memes from this game:

Hemant Kumar @SportsCuppa #SRHvRR



Liam Livingstone's batting before IPL



Liam Livingstone in IPL Liam Livingstone's batting before IPLLiam Livingstone in IPL #SRHvRR



Liam Livingstone's batting before IPL



Liam Livingstone in IPL https://t.co/FEPpjAyLhG

Biranchi @biranchisingh50



Meanwhile Sun Risers Hyderabad-



#SRHvRR Rajasthan Royals- We will qualify for playoff.Meanwhile Sun Risers Hyderabad- Rajasthan Royals- We will qualify for playoff.



Meanwhile Sun Risers Hyderabad-



#SRHvRR https://t.co/Lj0FDZnuak

⩔ɌɄ$Ħ @_YoungMonk

#SRHvRR Jason Roy telling other SRH player how to win the match:- Jason Roy telling other SRH player how to win the match:-

#SRHvRR https://t.co/XDwKvnN3Mx

Also Read

Shivasis Mohanty @DrShivasis



#SRHvRR Rajasthan loses to Sunrisers and joins KKR, Punjab Kings and MI,all with 8 points in the points table - Rajasthan loses to Sunrisers and joins KKR, Punjab Kings and MI,all with 8 points in the points table -



#SRHvRR https://t.co/tFlYJ0AVjA

Edited by Arjun Panchadar