Star Indian all-rounder passes fitness tests ahead of IPL 2025; to join SRH camp soon: Reports

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to join the camp ahead of IPL 2025 as he has reportedly recovered from a side strain that has kept him out of action for over a month now. According to news agency PTI, the seam-bowling all-rounder has completed all the necessary fitness drills, including the Yo-Yo test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The 21-year-old last played for the national team during the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22 but did not bat or bowl in that game. He was on track to play the following T20I in Chennai but was ruled out of the entire series due to a side strain. However, the youngster is all set to play a full part in the Orange Army's IPL 2025 campaign.

In 13 matches in IPL 2024, Reddy mustered 303 runs at 33.66 alongside a strike rate of 142.92 and a best of an unbeaten 76. Although Reddy only picked up three wickets last year, he could have a bigger role with the ball this season. The Vishakhapatanm-born cricketer was one of the silver linings during the five-test tour of Australia, which India lost 3-1. He scored 298 runs in five Tests, including a valiant hundred in Melbourne.

SRH hope to go one step further this year

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins. (Credits: Getty)

SRH, meanwhile, will hope to go one step ahead this year after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2024 by eight wickets. Pat Cummins has been retained as captain after a sensational job last year in his debut season as a skipper.

Ishan Kishan proved to be their most expensive player in the auction as the keeper-batter fetched ₹11.25 crore from the franchise. SRH will open their campaign against inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

