Star KKR all-rounders to rejoin franchise ahead of game against RCB as IPL 2025 set to resume: Reports

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are set to rejoin the franchise ahead of their game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The IPL 2025 season, which came to a temporary halt, is set to resume later this week.

Ad

The remainder of the tournament will begin on Saturday, May 17, with RCB hosting KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, along with other West Indians Rovman Powell and mentor Dwayne Bravo, who are in Dubai after leaving India, are expected to return.

Narine has scored 215 runs from 11 games so far this season at a strike-rate of 167.96 while Russell has made 167 runs from nine innings striking at 165.34. With the ball, Narine has bagged 10 wickets while Russel has eight.

Ad

Trending

Further, most of KKR's overseas players will reach Bengaluru between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the report. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will join the West Indian contingent in Dubai and return with them. Pacer Anrich Nortje will join the franchise as he flies back from Maldives.

There is still no confirmation on whether Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson and Quinton de Kock will return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season or not.

Ad

Can KKR still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

KKR won the IPL 2024 season and are the defending champions. However, their title defense has not been as great this year. They are currently sixth on the table with five wins and 11 points from 12 matches.

Kolkata have just two more games left, one against RCB on May 17 and the other against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 25. Assuming they win both these matches, they will get to 15 points at the end of the league stage.

Ad

However, with two teams already on 16 points, and with Punjab Kings on 15 with three games to go, Mumbai Indians on 14 with two games to go, Delhi Capitals on 13 with three games to go, 15 points may not prove to be enough for Kolkata to make the top four.

Nonetheless, their aim will be to get to 15 points and hope for other results to go their way to keep themselves in the hunt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More