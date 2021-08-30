Stuart Binny announces retirement from international and first-class cricket

All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. Binny, a seasoned campaigner on India's domestic circuit, made his decision public on Monday. His international career, although short-lived, is one to remember, especially because of his special bowling performance against Bangladesh in 2014.

In his retirement letter, Binny thanked the BCCI for supporting him through thick and thin. He also worded gratitude to his friends, family, teammates, colleagues, and the IPL teams he has been a part of in the past. The 37-year-old, in the letter, was also thankful for captaining Karnataka, his state side, and winning multiple trophies with the team.

Former India and Karnataka all-rounder Stuart Binny announces his retirement from all forms of cricket. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/L3EPZ2zTw2 — Madhu Jawali (@MadhuJawali) August 30, 2021

International career of Stuart Binny

In his brief international career, Stuart Binny holds the record for the best bowling performance in ODIs for India (Pic: India Today)

Binny made his international debut in an ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park. He played a total of 14 ODIs for his team, scoring 230 runs at an average of almost 29. He also picked up 20 wickets in those 14 matches, including a record-breaking and match-winning bowling performance against Bangladesh. In that match, he gave away only 4 runs and picked up 6 wickets.

Well played #StuartBinny. Wish you well and hope you continue to have a fulfilling life within our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2021

Binny also played 6 Test matches and 3 T20Is for India. He couldn't quite make a mark except for a gritty Test match 78 in 2014 against England. The right-hander has years of domestic cricket experience. In his domestic career, he has been a part of 95 first-class games, 100 List-A games, and 150 T20 games. In addition to captaining Karnataka in domestic cricket, Binny also won multiple trophies with the team.

Sportskeeda wishes Stuart Binny a happy retirement!

