"Such a dumb decision" - Fans react as Ravichandran Ashwin opens the batting for RR ahead of Jos Buttler during IPL 2023 game vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to open the innings ahead of Jos Buttler during IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

The move surprised many, given that Buttler has been a top performer with the bat for RR in the recent past. However, there is a possibility that the England international needed some treatment after hurting his finger while taking a catch at long-on in the final over of the PBKS innings.

Buttler eventually came to bat at No.3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the second over of the run chase. Notably, the Rajasthan-based side have used Ravichandran Ashwin as a floater in the past, promoting him in the batting order on a few occasions.

The ploy didn't yield positive results for Sanju Samson and Co. as the veteran spinner walked back without troubling the scorers. The makeshift opener bagged a four-ball duck, perishing against Arshdeep Singh's short-pitched delivery in the fourth over.

A number of fans took to social media to react to the bowling all-rounder's promotion in the batting order. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Kriti Sharma @Kriti_Sharma01

#Ashwin #PBKSvsRR I just want to know what @rajasthanroyals were thinking by sending Ash Anna as an opener. We know he is a superman who can do anything, but was it worth taking the risk in such a high-scoring match? I don't think so! I just want to know what @rajasthanroyals were thinking by sending Ash Anna as an opener. We know he is a superman who can do anything, but was it worth taking the risk in such a high-scoring match? I don't think so!#Ashwin #PBKSvsRR

Shivanand @ShivasRegal007

Ur best Batters should get to play more. As simple as that. And they have literally ruined Padikkal's form by sending him down d order @mufaddal_vohra Can't understand Logic behind sending Ashwin to open when Sanju himself is a Very good Opener & Padikal had d best season for RCB as an opener.Ur best Batters should get to play more. As simple as that. And they have literally ruined Padikkal's form by sending him down d order @mufaddal_vohra Can't understand Logic behind sending Ashwin to open when Sanju himself is a Very good Opener & Padikal had d best season for RCB as an opener. Ur best Batters should get to play more. As simple as that. And they have literally ruined Padikkal's form by sending him down d order

Udit @udit_buch Don't know who decides Ashwin to play at the top in any team but it has almost every time backfired Don't know who decides Ashwin to play at the top in any team but it has almost every time backfired

Viratian @kingofcricket05 @ovshake42 I think padikkal was told to open and as he was padding up Ashwin bhaag kar bahar aagya jaiswal ke sath. @ovshake42 I think padikkal was told to open and as he was padding up Ashwin bhaag kar bahar aagya jaiswal ke sath.

Akash Singh @AkashSingh178 #RRvPBKS one of the worst, bogus decision to send #Ashwin as a opener, he neither scores quickly nor runs between the wickets, added pressure to the teams chasing 198 #RRvPBKS one of the worst, bogus decision to send #Ashwin as a opener, he neither scores quickly nor runs between the wickets, added pressure to the teams chasing 198

magnolia @fincher_fiedv2 out of all cricketing decision idk why teams thinks opening ashwin in above order is good idea out of all cricketing decision idk why teams thinks opening ashwin in above order is good idea

Guru Speaks @HotTake50584305 @PunjabKingsIPL Why RR is desperate to make Ashwin an all-rounder? This might backfire on them. Ashwin is a great bowler and a useful batter down the order. @PunjabKingsIPL Why RR is desperate to make Ashwin an all-rounder? This might backfire on them. Ashwin is a great bowler and a useful batter down the order.

p @gudvibesSZN Playing Ashwin as opener such a dumb decision Playing Ashwin as opener such a dumb decision

Ramesh @RameshPolaprag1 Ashwin as an opener 🤝 me as an opener Ashwin as an opener 🤝 me as an opener

महादादा @mahadada As decent a T20 batsman as Ashwin is, RR really do overestimate his batting abilities, don’t they?! #RRvPBKS As decent a T20 batsman as Ashwin is, RR really do overestimate his batting abilities, don’t they?! #RRvPBKS

🔁 @Tutterdotcom



#RRvPBKS #RRvPBKS Even Ashwin is allowed to open but man Devdutt Padikkal is not even considered a prospect 🤣 Even Ashwin is allowed to open but man Devdutt Padikkal is not even considered a prospect 🤣#RRvPBKS #RRvPBKS

𝙰𝙱¹⁷ @CruelMindAB



#RRvPBKS rr thinks ashwin could be narine lol. rr thinks ashwin could be narine lol.#RRvPBKS

Varun Kesharwani_7🦁 @Varun_CSK_31 190+ chase kar rahe hai or ashwin se open kara rahe hai 🤡 190+ chase kar rahe hai or ashwin se open kara rahe hai 🤡

Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin was sent out as an opener by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2013 season, where he mustered 11 runs off 13 balls.

RR gets off to a shaky start as Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal depart early

RR won the toss and decided to field first against PBKS at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Punjab registered an impressive 197-run total, thanks to splendid knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh (60).

The Royals did not have an ideal start to their run chase. While Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to get going with the bat, in-form Jos Buttler too managed just 11 runs before falling to Nathan Ellis.

Despite the early wickets, skipper Sanju Samson upped the ante by showing positive intent to steady the ship for his side. However, they lost a couple of wickets in quick succession to lose their grip on the game.

At the time of writing, the Royals are 123/5 after 14.4 overs, needing 75 runs off 32 balls.

RR are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table and have a great chance of becoming the table toppers by securing a win against PBKS.

Poll : 0 votes