"Such a dumb decision" - Fans react as Ravichandran Ashwin opens the batting for RR ahead of Jos Buttler during IPL 2023 game vs PBKS

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 05, 2023 23:07 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for a duck against PBKS. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to open the innings ahead of Jos Buttler during IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

The move surprised many, given that Buttler has been a top performer with the bat for RR in the recent past. However, there is a possibility that the England international needed some treatment after hurting his finger while taking a catch at long-on in the final over of the PBKS innings.

Buttler eventually came to bat at No.3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the second over of the run chase. Notably, the Rajasthan-based side have used Ravichandran Ashwin as a floater in the past, promoting him in the batting order on a few occasions.

The ploy didn't yield positive results for Sanju Samson and Co. as the veteran spinner walked back without troubling the scorers. The makeshift opener bagged a four-ball duck, perishing against Arshdeep Singh's short-pitched delivery in the fourth over.

A number of fans took to social media to react to the bowling all-rounder's promotion in the batting order. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

I just want to know what @rajasthanroyals were thinking by sending Ash Anna as an opener. We know he is a superman who can do anything, but was it worth taking the risk in such a high-scoring match? I don't think so!#Ashwin #PBKSvsRR
@mufaddal_vohra Can't understand Logic behind sending Ashwin to open when Sanju himself is a Very good Opener & Padikal had d best season for RCB as an opener. Ur best Batters should get to play more. As simple as that. And they have literally ruined Padikkal's form by sending him down d order
Don't know who decides Ashwin to play at the top in any team but it has almost every time backfired
@ovshake42 I think padikkal was told to open and as he was padding up Ashwin bhaag kar bahar aagya jaiswal ke sath.
#RRvPBKS one of the worst, bogus decision to send #Ashwin as a opener, he neither scores quickly nor runs between the wickets, added pressure to the teams chasing 198
out of all cricketing decision idk why teams thinks opening ashwin in above order is good idea
@PunjabKingsIPL Why RR is desperate to make Ashwin an all-rounder? This might backfire on them. Ashwin is a great bowler and a useful batter down the order.
Playing Ashwin as opener such a dumb decision
Ashwin as an opener 🤝 me as an opener
As decent a T20 batsman as Ashwin is, RR really do overestimate his batting abilities, don’t they?! #RRvPBKS
@mufaddal_vohra RR thought Ashwin is Narine 🤣💀
Even Ashwin is allowed to open but man Devdutt Padikkal is not even considered a prospect 🤣#RRvPBKS #RRvPBKS
I don't understand what I'd the point of sending ashwin as an opener. He is simply wasting important powerplay balls in a huge run chase. #Ashwin #IPL2023 #IPL23 #RRvsPBKS #RRvPBKS #RajasthanRoyals
rr thinks ashwin could be narine lol.#RRvPBKS
190+ chase kar rahe hai or ashwin se open kara rahe hai 🤡

Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin was sent out as an opener by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2013 season, where he mustered 11 runs off 13 balls.

RR gets off to a shaky start as Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal depart early

RR won the toss and decided to field first against PBKS at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Punjab registered an impressive 197-run total, thanks to splendid knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh (60).

Captain led Punjab Kings with the bat 🔥📷 : IPL / JioCinema #RRvPBKS #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/K0DfeELnZk

The Royals did not have an ideal start to their run chase. While Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to get going with the bat, in-form Jos Buttler too managed just 11 runs before falling to Nathan Ellis.

Despite the early wickets, skipper Sanju Samson upped the ante by showing positive intent to steady the ship for his side. However, they lost a couple of wickets in quick succession to lose their grip on the game.

At the time of writing, the Royals are 123/5 after 14.4 overs, needing 75 runs off 32 balls.

RR are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table and have a great chance of becoming the table toppers by securing a win against PBKS.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

