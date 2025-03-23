SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of SRH and RR’s last match in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. The two teams have locked horns 20 times in the T20 league, with the SunRisers having a narrow edge over the Royals. The Orange army enjoys an 11:9 win ratio against the Men in Pink.

In their previous meeting, SRH beat RR by 36 runs in the second qualifier of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last year.

Asked to bat first, the SunRisers put up 175/9 in 20 overs. Travis Head provided a promising start with 34 off 28, including one six and three boundaries. Abhishek Tripathi also went berserk, scoring 37 off 15 with the help of two maximums and five boundaries. Heinrich Klassen and Shahbaz Ahmed provided the final touches with 50 off 34 and a run-a-ball 18, respectively.

Trent Boult and Avesh Khan were the leading wicket-takers for the Royals, picking up three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets.

RR vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Royals were reduced to 139/7 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the only two batters who produced a fighting effort with the bat, smashing 56* (35) and 42 (21), respectively. The other batters failed to support them throughout the innings.

Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the leading wicket-taker for SRH with three scalps, while Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins and T Natarajan also shared one wicket apiece.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

SRH lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in the 2024 season final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last year.

Opting to bat first, the SunRisers were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Big guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head perished for 2 (5) and golden duck, respectively. Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, and Heinrich Klassen got starts but failed to play long innings, departing for 20 (23), 13 (10), and 16 (17), respectively. Cummins then guided the team past the three-figure mark with his 24 (19).

Andre Russell starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with stunning figures of 3/19 in just 2.3 overs. Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece. Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy also made it to the wickets tally.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final scorecard.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 9.3 overs to spare. Venkatesh Iyer made a lightwork of the chase, with his quickfire 52* off 26, including three sixes and four boundaries. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also hit 39 off 32 with the help of two maximums and five boundaries. The duo shared a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer also stayed unbeaten on six off three deliveries. Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed scalped one wicket each for the runners-up.

