[Watch] Suresh Raina shares footage of firing machine gun as tribute to Armed Forces on 73rd R-Day

Former India batter Suresh Raina paid a heartfelt tribute to India's Armed Forces on the country's 73rd Republic Day. The 35-year old took to his Instagram account to share a video of the same.

In the video shared by him, Raina can be seen keenly interacting with the Armed Forces. Raina is also seen firing a machine gun in the company of one of the Armed Forces members wearing camouflage attire.

Raina captioned the video acknowledging his pride and respect for the Armed Forces while also expressing his delight at being able to experience the same.

He captioned the image:

"It always gives me immense pride to see the people serving our nation & glad that I could experience the same. Let’s continue the legacy & make a prosperous nation forever! Jai Hind!"

Take a look at Suresh Raina's post below:

The video ends with a salutation from Raina and wishes on the country's 73rd Republic Day.

Suresh Raina in the INR 2 crore bracket at the IPL 2022 Auction

For the first time since the inaugural season, Raina will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Auction. Raina, a long-standing member and vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Raina has not played competitive cricket since October 2, 2021, having played for CSK against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. An injury then kept him out of the following game and CSK chose to continue with Robin Uthappa instead until the summit clash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Raina will head into the IPL 2022 Auction in the top bracket of INR 2 crore. The auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Suresh Raina represent CSK again in IPL 2022? Yes No 3 votes so far