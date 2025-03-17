Suryakumar Yadav and MI crew can’t stop laughing during hilarious shoot for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav had fun with the crew members during a promotional shoot ahead of IPL 2025. The flamboyant batter recently joined the MI camp in Mumbai to begin preparations for the upcoming season. Surya was last seen on the field during the five-match T20I series against England, which India won 4-1 under his leadership.

After rejuvenating himself following the England series, the Indian T20I captain has now set his eyes on IPL 2025. MI posted a video on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to give their ardent fans a glimpse of hilarious moments from a shoot of Suryakumar Yadav. It was captioned:

"Surya Dada can't stop laughing & we can't stop watching this!

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

MI will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 23 with a clash versus CSK in Chennai

MI will commence their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday, March 23, with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. After finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, the Mumbai Indians will hope for an improved performance in the upcoming season.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

