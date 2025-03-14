Suryakumar Yadav visits Shirdi Tempe with his wife ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav recently visited Shirdi Temple with his wife, Devisha Shetty, ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He was last seen on the field during the T20I series against England when he led India to a dominating 4-1 series win.

Surya was not a part of the Indian ODI squad, which won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai last week. The flamboyant middle-order batter has been out of the ODI side since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup following his poor performances in the format.

During his time away from the field, Surya was spotted offering prayers at the Shirdi Temple in Maharashtra with his wife Devisha. Yadav was also honored by the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan during his spiritual visit.

You can get a glimpse of Surya and his wife at the Shirdi Temple in the video below:

MI's IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 23 against CSK in Chennai

Suryakumar Yadav will return to action soon when MI begins its IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

After enduring a disastrous season last year, finishing last in the points table, MI will be eager to perform well and add a sixth trophy to their cabinet during IPL 2025.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

