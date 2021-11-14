"That's the danger" - Aakash Chopra on the things that are in Australia's favor in the T20 World Cup 2021 final

Aakash Chopra has picked David Warner's red-hot form as one of the factors that could work in Australia's favor in the T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand.

Australia will be looking for their maiden T20 World Cup title when they take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final this evening. They will hope that Warner gives them a blazing start at the top of the order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the Warner-Aaron Finch combination as one of the positives for Australia going into the encounter. He elaborated:

"There are a few things that go in Australia's favor. David Warner and Aaron Finch - Aaron Finch has not scored too many runs in the UAE but there is pedigree there. David Warner is back in his red-hot form, that's the danger."

While acknowledging that some of Australia's middle-order batters might not be in the best of form, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the depth in their batting. Chopra explained:

"After that, the batting order has both depth and explosiveness. I was saying till sometime back that they have fewer runs behind them, which is still a fact, you cannot brush that aside - Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have not scored runs in this World Cup but the quality is there on that side."

Cricket Talk @Cricket__talk

7(10) VS PAK

0*(0) VS WI

0*(0) VS BAN

6(9) VS ENG

5(6) VS SL

18(21) VS SA

#GLENNMAXWELL GLENN MAXWELL IN THE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 SO FAR7(10) VS PAK0*(0) VS WI0*(0) VS BAN6(9) VS ENG5(6) VS SL18(21) VS SA GLENN MAXWELL IN THE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 SO FAR 7(10) VS PAK 0*(0) VS WI 0*(0) VS BAN 6(9) VS ENG 5(6) VS SL 18(21) VS SA #GLENNMAXWELL https://t.co/tGKCn1r1Yq

While Steve Smith has played some ungainly shots to get dismissed, Glenn Maxwell has not shown the form he exhibited in IPL 2021. RCB's star performer has managed just 36 runs at a dismal average of 9.00 thus far in the tournament.

"They have three good fast bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's bowling might

Adam Zampa is Australia's most successful bowler in the T20 World Cup 2021

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Australia have three potent seam bowlers in their lineup. He observed:

"Then they have three good fast bowlers. Josh Hazlewood - who in my opinion is their No.1, Mitchell Starc and then Pat Cummins."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that the presence of Adam Zampa as a leg-spinner and three batting all-rounders makes Australia a well-rounded unit. Chopra said:

"You have a leg-spinner in the form of Zampa and after that, you have all-rounders - Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. This is how a T20 team's composition should be like."

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



2/21 vs SA

2/12 vs SL

1/37 vs ENG

5/19 vs BAN

1/20 vs WI

1/22 vs PAK



#T20WorldCup Adam Zampa has been crucial to Australia's World Cup campaign. He's gone for over a run-a-ball in only 1 out of the 6 matches:2/21 vs SA2/12 vs SL1/37 vs ENG5/19 vs BAN1/20 vs WI1/22 vs PAK #T20WorldCup Final #AUSvNZ Adam Zampa has been crucial to Australia's World Cup campaign. He's gone for over a run-a-ball in only 1 out of the 6 matches:2/21 vs SA2/12 vs SL1/37 vs ENG5/19 vs BAN1/20 vs WI1/22 vs PAK#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal #AUSvNZ https://t.co/KShusjOqE4

Zampa is the most successful bowler since the start of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. His 12 wickets have come at an outstanding average of 10.91 and he has conceded an average of just 5.69 runs per over.

