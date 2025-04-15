Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy star crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month award for March

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 15, 2025 12:08 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Team India enjoyed a dominant run in the 2025 Champions Trophy [Image Credit: Getty]

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was crowned the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March on April 15. The 30-year-old starred for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph last month, with consistent batting performances.

Ad

Iyer was India's leading run-scorer in the tournament and second overall behind Rachin Ravindra with 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of almost 80 in five matches. His final three innings of the Champions Trophy came in March, starting with the brilliant 98-ball 79 in the final league stage game against New Zealand.

Iyer followed that up with two clutch knocks in the semifinal against Australia and the final against New Zealand. The right-hander scored 45 and 48 in tricky run-chases against the two sides to help India clinch the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Iyer overcame competition from the Kiwi duo of Ravindra and Jacob Duffy to win the Player of the Month honors. His numbers in March read 172 runs at an average of 57.33 in three innings.

It was back-to-back months of Indian batters winning the Player of the Month award, with Shubman Gill taking the honors in February.

"A moment I will cherish forever" - Shreyas Iyer

Ad

Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight at winning the ICC Player of the Month award for his stellar contributions on a big stage like the Champions Trophy. It was the third Champions Trophy title for the Men in Blue and a second consecutive ICC event triumph after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Speaking to the ICC after being named the Player of the Month, Iyer said:

"I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief."
Ad

He concluded:

"A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way."

Iyer is captaining the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL season, and the side is well-placed on three wins in five matches. His incredible batting form has also continued, with 250 runs at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33 in five outings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications