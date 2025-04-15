Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy star crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month award for March

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was crowned the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March on April 15. The 30-year-old starred for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph last month, with consistent batting performances.

Ad

Iyer was India's leading run-scorer in the tournament and second overall behind Rachin Ravindra with 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of almost 80 in five matches. His final three innings of the Champions Trophy came in March, starting with the brilliant 98-ball 79 in the final league stage game against New Zealand.

Iyer followed that up with two clutch knocks in the semifinal against Australia and the final against New Zealand. The right-hander scored 45 and 48 in tricky run-chases against the two sides to help India clinch the title.

Ad

Trending

Iyer overcame competition from the Kiwi duo of Ravindra and Jacob Duffy to win the Player of the Month honors. His numbers in March read 172 runs at an average of 57.33 in three innings.

It was back-to-back months of Indian batters winning the Player of the Month award, with Shubman Gill taking the honors in February.

"A moment I will cherish forever" - Shreyas Iyer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight at winning the ICC Player of the Month award for his stellar contributions on a big stage like the Champions Trophy. It was the third Champions Trophy title for the Men in Blue and a second consecutive ICC event triumph after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Speaking to the ICC after being named the Player of the Month, Iyer said:

"I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief."

Ad

He concluded:

"A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way."

Iyer is captaining the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL season, and the side is well-placed on three wins in five matches. His incredible batting form has also continued, with 250 runs at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33 in five outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More