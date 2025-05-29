"That shot was absolutely terrible" - Fans unhappy as Shreyas Iyer throws his wicket away in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply in the team's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. RCB won the toss and chose to field first in the crucial encounter.

PBKS got off to a shaky start with the bat, losing both their openers early. Iyer walked out to bat at No. 4 when the side were reeling at 27/2 after three overs. However, he failed to bail his side out of trouble, departing after scoring just two runs off three balls.

Shreyas Iyer perished while going for a wild slog off a length ball from pacer Josh Hazlewood. The ball took the edge of the bat and the PBKS captain was out caught behind.

Several fans were unhappy with Shreyas Iyer's shot selection as he threw his wicket away at a time when his team needed him to steady the ship. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"That shot vs Hazelwood by Iyer is why I think he is sitting duck in Test Cricket, especially in SENA. Different formats but yeah," wrote a fan.

"Iyer wicket was not fine he’s the captain we lost two early wickets and that shot was absolutely terrible. The shot selection from everyone has been questionable and shocking to say the least," commented another.

"Reason why Iyer is not in the test team. Awful shot and was looking not himself even before he got out," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Josh Hazlewood has had the upper hand over Shreyas Iyer in their match-up. The Australian pacer has dismissed the right-handed batter four times in six innings while conceding just 11 runs off 22 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. in deep trouble after they lose half their side within seven overs in Qualifier 1

The PBKS batters failed to get going in the Qualifier 1. The RCB bowlers ran riot as wickets fell like nine-pins. The Punjab-based franchise find themselves in a precarious position, having lost five wickets within the first seven overs.

Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal bagged two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one scalp. Prabhsimran Singh was the only top order batter who fought hard in the powerplay, scoring 18 runs off 10 balls.

At the time of writing, PBKS are 52/5 in seven overs. Marcus Stoinis (10*) and Shashank Singh (2*) are at the crease and the onus is on them to help their side register a fighting total.

