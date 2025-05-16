"The biggest loss will be for Mumbai" - Aakash Chopra on player unavailability for IPL 2025 playoffs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) might be the most affected due to player unavailability for the IPL 2025 playoffs, if the franchise reaches that stage. He pointed out that while the five-time champions will certainly be without Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, they will also likely miss Will Jacks' services.

Reports suggest that all players picked in the South African squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia won't be available for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The England players picked for the ODI series against the West Indies will also likely leave before the playoffs, although the Caribbean players might stay back.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and Will Jacks' potential absence will hurt the Mumbai Indians significantly.

"I feel a little more about Mumbai because their two big players will be missing, and Will Jacks' story is also not looking good. It seems like he and Jos Buttler will also definitely go. In my opinion, the biggest loss will be for Mumbai because they will lose Ryan Rickelton as an opener and Corbin Bosch, who they might have wanted to play in the playoff stage, if they reach there," he said.

While acknowledging that the Gujarat Titans (GT) will likely be without Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler in the IPL 2025 playoffs, Chopra pointed out that the current table-toppers have played without the South African seamer for most of the season and have signed Kusal Mendis as a replacement for the England wicketkeeper-batter.

"It's a slight loss for Gujarat for sure because Kagiso Rabada is an important cog. However, it's also true that he wasn't there for most of the tournament, but when it's combined with the other issues, it seems like there is a bit of a problem, although there is another news from the Gujarat camp that Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler for the playoffs," he observed.

GT have acquired Kusal Mendis for ₹75 lakh for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They might sign a replacement for Kagiso Rabada too, or manage with Gerald Coetzee as the overseas seamer.

"That makes a huge difference" - Aakash Chopra on Tim David's availability for RCB for remainder of IPL 2025

Tim David has impressed as a finisher for RCB in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Tim David's return is a huge positive for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) heading into the remainder of IPL 2025.

"RCB are looking better because Romario Shepherd has come. Lungi Ngidi is also there, but he will leave. Tim David has come. That makes a huge difference because if Tim David was among the Australians who don't want to return, then I was really, really worried," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Josh Hazlewood, contrary to earlier reports, might also join the RCB squad.

"There are reports about Josh Hazlewood as well as the rumor market is hot. It's been said he might also become available, although the Sydney Morning Herald had reported that neither Josh Hazlewood nor Mitchell Starc would come," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra expressed concern about Marco Jansen's unavailability for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the IPL 2025 playoffs, highlighting that the South African seamer has been a very important cog in their scheme of things. While acknowledging that Jansen is the only South African in the PBKS squad, the analyst pointed out there are uncertainties surrounding Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis' availability as well.

