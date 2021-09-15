"The biggest plus is Shreyas Iyer coming back into the squad" - Mohammad Kaif on Delhi Capitals' approach to second leg of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif spoke about the importance of Shreyas Iyer to the team and the franchise's approach for the second leg of IPL 2021. Iyer completed the recovery process for the shoulder surgery he sustained earlier this year that caused him to miss out on the initial leg of the tournament.

The batsman, however, will not be leading the franchise in the UAE with Rishabh Pant set to continue as captain. The decision has already been confirmed by the management.

Kaif noted that Iyer is an integral part of the batting unit and hopes to see him perform in the playing eleven. While speaking to the Delhi Capitals' social media handles, Kaif said:

"The biggest plus is Shreyas Iyer coming back into the squad. Shreyas was, of course, he has been playing well for the last couple of years for us. He's a fantastic player. Good to have him back with us. We are looking forward to see him play in the first eleven."

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top of the table after an impressive string of outings in the first half of the competition.

The first match in Dubai will decide the momentum: Mohammad Kaif

Kaif asserted the importance of beginning on the right note to set the momentum for the rest of the competition. Due to the five-month break, he believes the franchise will have to start afresh and banks on their first match to create momentum.

He took Delhi Capitals' first match in the UAE last year as an example where they emerged as winners by the barest of margins following a super over. Kaif added:

"I feel we are a bit lucky that all our players are playing, they are in touch. There was a break, but many of our players were part of their international teams and playing regularly. For example, Rahane was playing, Pant is there and even Ashwin. Ashwin did not play the Tests but he was in the group and regularly practicing with the team. We need to start again, start fresh and the first match in Dubai will decide the momentum."

Delhi Capitals will resume their campaign with a clash against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra